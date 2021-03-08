SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

