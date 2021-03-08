SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK opened at $47.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

