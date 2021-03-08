SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $227,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 140,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ProAssurance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

