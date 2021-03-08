Sessia (KICKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,902.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $540,731.47 and approximately $90,902.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,034,703 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

