ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $486.96 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

