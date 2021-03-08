Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

SEKEY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -873.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

