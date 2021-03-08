Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $117,775.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00464134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00076454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00452615 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

