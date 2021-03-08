Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $653.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

