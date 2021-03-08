Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.