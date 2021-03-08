Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.74 Million in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $218,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.