Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,740 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $58.00 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

