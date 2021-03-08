Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,680 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

