Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $653.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

