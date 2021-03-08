Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.19 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

