Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.19 Million (SEELE)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.
  • Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.
  • Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.

Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.19 Million (SEELE)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $10.19 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.
  • Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.
  • Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Seele-N Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.