SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

