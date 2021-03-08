SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.