Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

