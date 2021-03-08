Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
About Avista
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
