Scotiabank Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$40.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.