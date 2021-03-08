Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Science Applications International worth $65,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International stock opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

