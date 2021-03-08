Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

