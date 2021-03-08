Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

SC opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

