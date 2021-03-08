Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.59 ($86.58).

ETR:BMW traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €75.67 ($89.02). 1,139,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

