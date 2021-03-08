Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $2.80 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.00331896 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.