SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $560,399.64

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $560,399.64 and approximately $222,506.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00464192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00067619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00076009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00081343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00451484 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

