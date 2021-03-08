Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

RHP opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $84.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.