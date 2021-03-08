Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

RHP opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $84.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

