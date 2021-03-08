RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) (ASX:RXP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) (ASX:RXP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of Things.

