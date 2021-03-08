Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $68.59 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.