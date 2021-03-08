Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

NDSN stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

