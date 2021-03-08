Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Unitil worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unitil by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Unitil by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $61.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

