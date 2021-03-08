Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

RSI stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

