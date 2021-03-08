Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

