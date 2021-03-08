Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,619.91

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $127,619.91 and $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,388,150 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

