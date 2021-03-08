Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.93

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$113.93 and last traded at C$113.89, with a volume of 1212031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.91.

The firm has a market cap of C$163.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

