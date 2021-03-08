Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.