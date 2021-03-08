Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.36. The company had a trading volume of 273,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.12.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

