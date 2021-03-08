Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $9.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.98.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

