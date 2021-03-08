Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.78.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.83. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

