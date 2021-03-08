Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.61 ($85.42).

G24 stock opened at €60.80 ($71.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

