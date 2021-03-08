Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.34.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.