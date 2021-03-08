Rosenblatt Securities Raises ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $61.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIAC. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

