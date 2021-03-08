Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.85.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.71 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$64.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

