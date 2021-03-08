Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

