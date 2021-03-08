Robert W. Baird Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $29.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. B. Riley cut their price objective on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.42.

NYSE:GPS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

