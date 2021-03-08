Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. 72,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

