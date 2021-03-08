Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00076606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

