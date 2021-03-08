RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0591 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

