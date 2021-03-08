RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.02. 607,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,785. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.78 and a 200 day moving average of $422.90. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

