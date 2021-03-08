ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Price Target Raised to $3.50

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

RWLK stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.