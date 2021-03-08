Reviewing PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PLDT and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 3 4 0 2.57

Risk & Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PLDT pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 14.72% 22.98% 4.91% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.32 billion 1.75 $434.65 million $2.28 11.79 Koninklijke KPN $6.66 billion 2.12 $701.12 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT.

Summary

PLDT beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 73,118,155 mobile broadband subscribers; 2,765,209 fixed line subscribers; and 2,161,484 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

