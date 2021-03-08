Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and Bitcoin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Bitcoin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 29.72 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Bitcoin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

